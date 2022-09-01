New York City recently declared Times Square a 'gun free zone' and posted laminated signs around the neighborhood to enforce the rule, but people are less than impressed with the effort.
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that limited concealed carry outside of the home. As a result, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that outlines 'sensitive' areas where firearm possession is prohibited.
This includes Times Square, one of the busiest areas of New York with an estimated 360,000 pedestrians passing through each day.
On Wednesday, law enforcement agents put up the "gun free zone" signs to remind the public firearms may not be carried through the area, regardless of permit.
However, people on social media mocked the signage as an attempt to enforce the rule.
\u201cAs per the Mayor of NYC, Times Square is now a gun-free zone. \n\nIf someone could let all of the local gangbangers, drug dealers, and robbers know this information, I am absolutely certain they will all refrain from carrying their illegally-obtained firearms in the area.\u201d— Zeek \u201cConservative Gangsta\u201d Arkham (@Zeek \u201cConservative Gangsta\u201d Arkham) 1661985064
\u201cThey\u2019re putting up No Guns Here Please signs in Times Square and I\u2019m not sure why nobody ever thought of this idea before. It\u2019s fool proof.\u201d— Mesa Mom (Artist formerly known as Brooklyn Mom) (@Mesa Mom (Artist formerly known as Brooklyn Mom)) 1662003895
The signage is only temporary until the New York Police Department and state law makers figure out a more permanent way to inform visitors and residents about the rule
"While the Supreme Court decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, we are doing everything we can to dam it and keep New York the safest big city in America," Mayor Eric Adams said in a press conference.
\u201cAfter New York City declared Times Square a gun free zone this is a photo of all the criminals handing in their guns.\u201d— Carmine Sabia (@Carmine Sabia) 1661898883
Other ares of the city deemed 'sensitive' under the law include schools, places of worship or religious observation, libraries, playgrounds, public parks, zoos, and more.
Residents can expect to see more temporary signage go up in other sensitive areas in the coming weeks.
\u201cIn times square\n\nGuy pulls out gun, starts shooting\n\nI tap the sign\n\nThe shooter doesn't know how to read\n\nI fucking die\u201d— Bad Weapon Takes (@Bad Weapon Takes) 1661887145
But residents are clearly not confident the signage will stop a potential active shooter.
It is unclear what Mayor Adams or the NYPD plans to do going forward to ensure visitors do not carry firearms into sensitive locations.
