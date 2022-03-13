More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion. Now, the public can open their homes to help refugees out of the crisis.

After facing backlash from people saying it is not doing enough to support those fleeing the conflict, the government have launched a "sponsored" scheme that will allow an unlimited amount of Ukrainians with no family ties to seek sanctuary in the UK.

The British public will be asked to help house refugees, who will be eligible to work, access state benefits and public services. Individuals, charities, businesses and community groups will be able to register to offer accommodation and employment via a hotline and webpage.

Boris Johnson told MPs that the sponsorship route will allow "everybody in this country can offer a home to people fleeing Ukraine".

The government says it "will work closely with international partners and neighbouring countries on the scheme to ensure that displaced Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are supported to apply".

Further details will be announced on Sunday by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, followed by a full announcement on Monday by Michael Gove, the communities secretary.

The refugees are expected to be recruited by the Home Office and will require visas in addition to biometric and security checks.

How can you help?

People who have a spare room available can register with Shelter for Ukraine,which will connect you with Ukrainians seeking refuge.

UK charity, Refugees at Home also puts people in contact with asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay.

In addition,Airbnbis also helping hosts open up their homes in a time of crisis. The company will fund all stays and you don't need to be an existing Airbnb Host to sign up. Anyone who can't host can still donate to this effort.

The extended family route allows Ukrainians to enter the UK for up to three years – if they have extended family. This scheme will allow around 200,000 people into the UK.



Ukrainians who want to enter under this scheme must have family who is one of the following:

A British citizen

Has UK settled status, proof of permanent residence or indefinite leave to remain

Someone with refugee status or humanitarian protection in the UK

An EU, Icelandic, Norwegian, Swiss, or Liechtenstein national with pre-settled status who started living in the UK before 1st January 2021

