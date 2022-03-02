It is a looming disaster. Ukrainian refugees need open, unconditional, generous help. Now.

More than 600,000 civilians have fled Ukraine, according to the UN. The European Union (EU) estimates that around four million people may try to leave the country because of the devastating Russian invasion.

Our sister site The Independent has launched a petition to call on the UK government to be at the forefront of the international community offering aid and support to those in Ukraine help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. We're calling for authorities in the west to respond to a clear and present danger to life and public health – to do whatever it takes to save lives and protect families.

To sign the petition click here.

The Independent is also raising money for the thousands of women, men and children who are fleeing their country. Donations will go to charities on the ground, including the Red Cross, who are supporting refugees crossing the border into Ukraine’s neighbours – Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia – as well as people displaced from their homes within Ukraine.

If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.



The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015.

Now, as they renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, they are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



