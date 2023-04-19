Man who bought drink with fake money now faces 10 years in jail

A British man who used fake money to buy a drink in Morocco has reportedly been jailed for ten years.

Oliver Andrews from Bournemouth visited a Marrakech nightclub with a friend in November. The pair were arrested the following day when police discovered the money was counterfeit. On April 11, they were convicted and sentenced at a hearing.

The 29-year-old was facing charges of creating an organised crime group and making fake money – but these were later dropped.

Andrews says he did not know the money was fake.

Alanna Cornick, Andrews' partner, told the BBC that a ten-year sentence is the "worst possible outcome" and said she would appeal the decision.

She said: "I've been an absolute mess.

"I'm lost for words - I literally can't believe it.

"It's been the most emotional 24 hours ever. We've just got to stay hopeful and keep our fingers crossed."

Before his sentencing, Cornick said, "the condition that he's living in is just heartbreaking on a daily basis".



"We just want the embassy to do their job and go and visit him, and make sure to check on his welfare," she said.

"I have had phone calls from him where he has been really really down and basically shared suicidal thoughts.

"It is the worst because there's nothing you can do."

She reportedly wrote on Facebook: "When we visited him in the prison, he was in a very deteriorating mental and physical state and had begun to entertain suicidal thoughts due to not being able to communicate with anyone because of the language barrier."

The men are currently waiting for a new court date where the case will be heard another time by a different judge.

