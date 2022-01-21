A social media challenge which involves eating an incredibly spicy chip—without having anything to drink—has left some kids hospitalized.

A California school district has confirmed that at least 3 high school students were hospitalized after participating in a viral "One Chip Challenge" trend, per Insider.

The students, some of whom were from Lodi High School near Sacramento, are said to have needed medical attention after they ate the potato chip.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Each student who has taken part has had a similar reaction, struggling to breathe and catch their breath," Adam Auerbach, the school principal, told the media outlet.

"We have also had students vomiting on themselves," he added.

The challenge was created by the brand Paqui and the hashtag #onechipchallenge has 475.5M views to date on TikTok.

Reply to @r.s121209 #onechipchallenge

@zuurry Reply to @r.s121209 #onechipchallenge

Reply to @r.s121209 #onechipchallenge

The chip contains Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, according to the brand's website.

It is also described by the company themselves to be "one eye-watering, curse-inducing chip made with the hottest peppers on the planet."

In light of the dangerous effects of the challenge, Auerbach is said to have sent a message to parents on Friday warning that "a number of students have already been sent home and have been referred to the emergency room because of their reactions to the substance."

The high school principal also noted that anyone found carrying the spicy chips would be sent home, according to the local paper The Lodi News-Sentinel.

The trend has seen blown up online with many influencers rushing to participate. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recently filmed herself eating the spicy pepper on Christmas Day.

“OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD! Lion’s breath... this is really hot. My ears feel hot,” she said only after a minute.