OnlyFans creators are using AI tools to engage in dirty talk with their subscribers to boost their tips.

Despite artificial intelligence being a relatively new technology, online creators are getting innovative with their use of it to make their lives easier and to make some extra cash.

For OnlyFans models, a large part of their earnings comes from paid subscribers, who cough up anywhere between $5 to $50 a month for exclusive content.

Subscribers are also able to put in a request for personal interaction, and it’s here that AI services such as Supercreator, ChatPersona and FlirtFlow come into their own to enable creators to handle the number of requests they receive.

The bots are able to generate conversations with users and have saucy one-on-one chats posing as the OnlyFans model, often resulting in large tips for the creators, upwards of $1,000. They even have the capability of targeting users by their spending.

Some can automate entire conversations based on previous chats the creator has engaged in. Others offer suggested AI responses, however, the actual sending of the message is down to the creators themselves.

Some can even go one step further by analysing subscribers who have been inactive for some time and sending them a message when they next log in to engage them immediately.

Former OnlyFans model, Eden, who now has an agency that represents five OnlyFans clients, has credited AI tools for allowing creators to boost their incomes.

“It’s an insane increase in sales because you can target people based on their spending,” she told Wired .

However, she believes creators should only be using AI as a starting point and should still use their own words over conversations that are fully automated.

“We come up with the core of the message and the AI helps us fill it out,” she explained. “We like to keep things as authentic as possible.”

