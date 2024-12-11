The internet has expressed its support for OnlyFans star, Lily Phillips, after she broke down in tears following a stunt which saw her bed 101 men in just a day.

A new documentary by Josh Pieters went behind the scenes at the highly-publicised shoot, in which Phillips told followers they could come and have sex with her for five minutes in a 'revolving door'-type set-up. By the end of the day, she would have slept with at least 100 of them.

Phillips is known for working with fellow controversial OnlyFans creator, Bonnie Blue, who herself has tried to set up similar stunts.

Josh Pieters

However, despite appearing optimistic before going through with this (Phillips had a team of nine that helped bring logistics together, as well as security on the door), an interview after wrapping up the day sparked concern for her wellbeing.

"When it was 40 and I wasn't even halfway yet... it's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest, it was hard," she told the camera, fighting back tears, surrounded by tissues and a single rose on the bed.

She continued: "I don't know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling, one in one out, it feels intense."

The OnlyFans model admitted she would "disassociate" and could only remember "around six" of the people she met that day.

Despite receiving heavy criticism when advertising the opportunity, social media users are now expressing their sympathy Phillips.





Moments after Lily Philips has slept with 100 men in a day… pic.twitter.com/VC3sPo7OCL

— Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) December 9, 2024





"She looks like she’s actually broken. The poor girl didn’t know what she was getting herself into", one user wrote, while another added: "Those men should be ashamed of themselves."

Some even commented that "her eyes have lost all soul".

A user by the name of Jeff posted under a clip from the documentary: "Really sad look in her eyes. Like WTF have I just done. Feel for the lass I really do. All she wants is someone to look after her and love her. Will she find it having had 100 in a day. I doubt it but I hope someone looks beyond this and helps her."

But it would appear the reality of the experience was short-lived for Phillips, who has already begun advertising her next project - to sleep with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

