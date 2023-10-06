Teacher who had OnlyFans side hustle placed on leave by school

A high school teacher in Missouri who has an OnlyFans account has been placed on leave by her school.

Brianna Coppage, 28, told the St Louis Post-Dispatch that she teaches English and joined the adult website for extra cash. But when officials at St Clair High School in Franklin County, where she had worked for two years, asked to meet with her, she knew the gig was up.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage told the outlet. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”

Coppage said she had a meeting with two school administrators and was confronted about posting “inappropriate media on one or more internet sites”.

Superintendent Kyle Kruse said in a statement that the school had hired legal counsel to investigate whether the content shared by Coppage’s account impacted her employment at the high school.

“Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel,” Kruse told the Post-Dispatch.

Coppage said she has brought an additional $8,000 to $10,000 every month from her OnlyFans earnings, in addition to her $42,000 annual salary as a teacher. She said she was sad to no longer teach.

“There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that,” Coppage said. “I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs… I can’t control what people think of me.”

“(The district says) they haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back,” she added. “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”

She said her posts were not illegal and emphasised that she does not believe "sex work has to be shameful”.

