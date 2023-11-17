Diddy accused of rape and abuse by ex-girlfriend Cassie

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies accusations of physical abuse and rape by ex-partner Cassie.

The singer, real name Casandra Ventura, alleges that Diddy "frequently beat" her and also raped her in 2018. Diddy "vehemently denies" the allegations and called them "offensive and outrageous", according to his lawyer.



The pair started dating in 2007 when Diddy was 37 and Cassie was 19 after she signed to his label Bad Boy Records. The pair went on to be in a relationship for over a decade, parting ways in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan on Thursday (16 November), alleges Diddy is a "serial domestic abuser, who would regularly beat and kick Ms Ventura, leaving black eyes, bruises, and blood".

It also went on to accuse the rapper of "pl[ying] the vulnerable Ms Ventura with drugs and alcohol, causing her to fall into dangerous addictions that controlled her life".

There are also allegations of him forcing her to sleep with male prostitutes while he filmed them.

The lawsuit also alleged that Diddy planned to "blow up" Kid Cudi's car in 2012, and the car later "exploded" in his driveway shortly after.

A spokesperson for Cudi claimed Cassie's account was true in a statement to the New York Times.

In a statement, Cassie said: "After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.

"With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

In response, a lawyer for Combs, Ben Brafman, told The Independent: "Mr Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr Combs has been subjected to Ms Ventura’s persistent demand of $30m, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

