‘Passionate countryman’ William to guest edit Country Life magazine

The Prince of Wales is to guest edit Country Life magazine, sharing his most cherished view, his favourite recipe and his favourite painting.

Heir to the throne William is the latest in a long line of royal guest editors at the weekly publication, which celebrates rural life, including his father, the King; step-mother, the Queen; and aunt, the Princess Royal.

Mark Hedges, Country Life’s editor-in-chief, described the prince as a “passionate countryman” who cares deeply about the welfare of those who look after the British countryside.

William will guest edit the November 11 edition of Country Life (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

William has already had his first meeting with Mr Hedges to discuss his plans for the special issue in November.

The prince’s edition will celebrate both his love of the countryside and his desire to protect and enhance the environment.

It will also reflect his advocacy for improving access to mental health services in rural regions, and share his selection of notable countryside champions, as well as his most loved view, his chosen painting and favourite recipe, the magazine said.

Mr Hedges said: “I’m completely thrilled that the Prince of Wales has agreed to edit a very special issue of Country Life.

“Having met with him last week to discuss his plans for his edition, I was struck by what a passionate countryman he is and how much he cares about the welfare of those who manage it.

“I believe that HRH’s views, concerns and hopes for its future will resonate deeply with our readers and I am excited to see how his energy and commitment to changing rural lives will be reflected in his curated edition.”

William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall landed estate, which spans 128,000 acres over 19 counties, when he became heir to the throne. He also has a countryside retreat, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Former England captain and gardening enthusiast Sir David Beckham also oversaw an edition in October last year.

Camilla’s guest edition in 2022 to mark her 75th birthday was the biggest-selling issue of all time, with the front cover of the then-Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Camilla, taken by the now-Princess of Wales.

The King, then the Prince of Wales, twice guest-edited Country Life, firstly for his 65th birthday in November 2013, and then for his 70th in 2018.

In 2020, the Princess Royal guest-edited an edition for her 70th birthday.

The prince will take the helm for the November 11 2026 issue of the magazine.