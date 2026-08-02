Elon Musk is never shy of posting about the latest capabilities of AI tool Grok on X/Twitter – and his latest attempts to show it off by reposting a clip presenting a version of The Odyssey created using the software hasn’t received the universally positive reaction he’d have liked.

Despite the film proving a huge success at the box office and a hit with critics ( mostly, at least ), Musk has been vocal in his criticism of Christopher Nolan's film - particularly, it has to be said, with its casting.

Musk has, seemingly, been trying to spark a culture war around the film in the lead up to its release last month.

Before the film was released, Musk posted about the casting of Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra and trans actor Elliot Page as Sinon. At the time, Musk claimed that “Nolan has lost his integrity”.

Musk also previously set out his plan to reimagine the film using AI.

In a post on X, Musk wrote in July: “Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

While Musk fans wait for that full length version, Musk has now reshared a clip of a Grok-generated take on the epic poem from the Heavy Pulp account.









Musk reposted a three minute clip online presenting a very different look at the ancient text with the caption “Made with Grok Imagine”.

While some users praised the clip from a technical standpoint, there were plenty who were critical of the footage.

Responses came in thick and fast on X/Twitter, with one account responding to the video by writing: “‘What if the odyssey f***ing sucked?”’









“Looks like s***,” another wrote.









One added: “It's like watching a dog walk on its hind legs. It doesn't do it very well, but it's impressive that it does it at all.”









“This is trash. Delete,” another said.









Musk also shared a Grok-generated clip of a dragon sending a jet of fire into a crowd of soldiers, writing: “A special effect like this used to take months of effort by a specialized company.”

That footage was also criticised heavily by social media users, with one writing: “Does he really not get that this looks terrible and no one is ever going to pay to watch this?”









Clearly, Musk hasn’t brought social media users round to the ways of AI-generated content like this just yet.

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