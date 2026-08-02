Donald Trump has sparked ridicule after sharing an AI-generated image of himself as Elvis Presley.

The picture sees him depicted in what appears to be an outfit inspired by Elvis’s famous white jumpsuit worn during the filming of his Aloha from Hawaii concert in 1973.

The image was shared as part of a bizarre night of posting on Truth Social that also saw him share AI-generated videos of himself as a war general, as well as pictures of himself next to himself as a child.

The spree, which saw him share 32 posts in the space of an hour, also saw him post a map showing Venezuela covered in a US flag, as well as Trump’s face over the top of Greenland.

He also shared yet another post suggesting he is planning to seek a third term in 2028 – one of many he’s shared recently .

The picture of himself as Elvis was posted without caption or context. It quickly spared a big reaction among his critics on social media.

The Patriot Takes commented: “Voters: ‘Please lower grocery prices like you promised.’

“Trump:”





Another account wrote: “Unlike Trump, Elvis actually served our nation with honor, distinction, and rock and roll.”





“He doesn’t just crave the spotlight, he thinks he’s Elvis in his prime. The ego is off the charts,” another said.

It comes after Trump gave a bizarre briefing about the Iran war, repeating the same word 11 times in the space of just five seconds.

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