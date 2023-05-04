Pensioner comes out of retirement to work for McDonald's because he was bored

Plenty of people dream of retiring early, but that certainly can’t be said of Australian pensioner Daryl Holmes, who came out of retirement to work for McDonald's because he was ‘bored’.

Former disability sector worker Darly Homes decided to keep himself occupied by applying for a job at Newcastle's Wallsend McDonald's.

Much to his delight, the chain located an hour north of Sydney gave the 72-year-old the job.

"I have to keep busy, I can't just sit and do nothing ... if I can work another eight years now until I'm 80, that's fine with me," Homes told 9News.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to 2GB, he revealed what he likes to chat about with his fellow employees – and the wisdom he likes to impart.

9News

"I just talk about the importance of enjoying what you do, learning from it and making sure they've got someone when times are tough to talk to," he said. “I'm just like their grandfather.”

"There's a lot of work out there," he added. "Employers want to know what you can do, not what you can't. If you can say to people 'I can do this', you have a very good chance of selling yourself."

"I used to joke, if I put all their ages together I've got all of them by two years,” he told 9News.

Cruise Monaghan is the operations consultant at Wallsend McDonald's, and he’s been very happy to have Homes around since he took on the job.

"Usually it'd just be sit down, don't get much, probably no communication from staff," Cruise said. "Now Daryl comes in, makes sure everything is fine, checks on you, asks how your day has been - they love him."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.