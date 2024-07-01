Pepsi fans left 'reeling' after learning the drink's original name

Whether you’re a Coke loyalist or dogged soft drink avoider, Pepsi’s red, white and blue logo is one of the most recognisable on the planet.

And yet, fans of the drink are questioning whether the brand would have enjoyed such astronomical success had it kept its original name.

The fizzy drink may seem like a by-product of modern, fast-food living. But, in fact, it was created back in 1893.

That fateful year, a young pharmacist from New Bern, North Carolina, named Caleb Bradham began experimenting with different drink recipes, using his friends and patrons at his soda fountain as his guinea pigs.

In 1898, he created a formula made up of carbonated water, sugar, vanilla, rare oils and cola nuts, which received a big thumbs-up from his eager samplers.

He decided to christen the blend using a variation on his own surname, proudly calling it “Brad’s Drink”.

Suffice it to say, he soon realised that the name probably wouldn’t catch on, given that it offered no clues as to what was actually in the beverage.

Left: The cans as we know them today; right – an advert for the "pure" cola published shortly after its creation (iStock/Public domain)

According to the Encyclopedia of Pepsi-Cola Collectibles, Bradham wanted to find a more marketable moniker for his creation, particularly since his drink was developed “not only as a refreshment but also as a means to invigorate a tired soul.”

He eventually settled on the name Pepsi-Cola, having bought the name Pep Kola from a competitor.

The name “Pepsi” derives from Bradham’s belief that his formula aided digestion, in a similar way to the enzyme pepsin.

However, as the same encyclopaedia notes, Pepsi never actually contained pepsin.

At any rate, modern-day fans seem thrilled by the thought their favourite soda once had a different name.

Sharing the revelation on Twitter/X, one user wrote: “I just learned that Ppepsi was originally called 'Brad's Drink' so anyway I'm going to be reeling from that for a week or so.”

She then added that she learned of this while consulting the brand’s Wikipedia page, admitting: “[I] genuinely thought some a**hole named Brad had vandalized this article but NOPE.”

“Next you will be telling me Coca-Cola was originally named Chad,” another commentator joked.

While others confessed they could use a “cool fizzy glass of brad” or “diet brad,” if they’re trying to be healthy.

