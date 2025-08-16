Sydney Sweeney tops list of Bond girl favourites following American Eagle backlash

Sydney Sweeney may have found herself at the centre of online debate following her latest campaign for American Eagle – but bookmakers suggest the controversy has done little to dent her career prospects.

The Euphoria star fronted the denim brand’s autumn 2025 campaign, which plays on the similarity between the words “jeans” and "genes". The tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," has sparked criticism online, with some users expressing discomfort over what they see as a conflation of genetics and beauty standards. Others have gone further, calling the campaign “eugenics rage bait”.

Sweeney, 27, has not directly addressed the backlash, but returned to Instagram this week with a series of casual photos.

Despite the criticism, Sweeney’s career continues to gather pace. This week, betting platform OLBG released updated odds on the actor’s next career move – suggesting she’s now the firm favourite to take on a role in the James Bond franchise.

According to the company, the odds of her becoming the next Bond girl stand at 1/5, equating to an implied probability of 83.3 per cent. This places the actress well ahead of other potential roles or partnerships.

"Sydney Sweeney’s career momentum shows no sign of slowing, and controversy often amplifies public awareness in ways traditional PR can’t," entertainment betting expert Jake Ashton commented. "The Bond Girl market is clearly where bookmakers see the strongest likelihood, but her commercial appeal makes brand partnerships an equally intriguing angle.”

Other predictions include potential deals with major beverage brands – Bud Light (2/1) and Coors Light (3/1) are listed as possible partners, with their shared focus on engaging younger audiences. Sweeney is also given 10/1 odds of winning an acting Oscar at some point in her career.

With Bond franchise casting rumours frequently in circulation, and no official word yet on the next 007 line-up, her name may continue to feature heavily in fan discussions – and, potentially, on screen.

