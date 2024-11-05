Peruvian football player killed after being struck by lightning on pitch

A football player in Peru was killed after being struck by a bolt of lightning when leaving the pitch.

Freak accidents can unfold in the most unlikely circumstances, with one surfer’s life being claimed after being speared by a swordfish and a woman losing her life after falling on a treadmill and being thrown out of an open window recently.

In Peru, 39-year-old football player Jose Hugo de la Cruz Meza died after being struck by lightning. The horrifying incident occurred on Sunday (3 November) in a match between sides Juventud Bellavista and Familia Chocca.

Around 22 minutes into the match, the game at the Coto Coto stadium in the town of Chilca was called off after stormy weather made its way into the area.

As the players left the pitch, defender Hugo de la Cruz Meza was struck by lightning and died. Other players near him were also injured in the incident – including two teenagers and a 24-year-old man.

In footage that was broadcast live on television at the time, several players could be seen falling face-first to the floor when the lightning struck. Some of the players were seen rolling around in pain and trying to get up from the ground, while Hugo de la Cruz Meza remained still.

Authorities have suggested that a metal bracelet Hugo de la Cruz Meza was wearing at the time may have acted like a “magnet” and contributed to his being struck.

“We join in solidarity and extend our sincere condolences to the family of young Hugo De La Cruz, who, after being struck by lightning, unfortunately lost his life while being taken to the hospital,” the local municipality said in a statement translated by CNN .

“We also express our support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the other four players injured in this tragic accident.”

Two of the players injured have been discharged from hospital. Two more remain under observation.

