Surfer dies after being speared by a swordfish in 'freak accident'

A surfer has died at the age of 36 after being speared in the chest by a swordfish in a “freak accident”.

In Indonesia, Italian surfer Giulia Manfrini died after an encounter with a swordfish in the sea off the Mentawai Islands Regency.

The tragic incident happened on 18 October and unfolded when a swordfish “unexpectedly jumped towards Manfrini and pierced her chest”, according to Lahmudin Siregar, the acting head of the Mentawai Islands' Disaster Management Agency told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Reports reveal Manfrini was taken to Pei Pei Pasakiat Taileleu Health Center but she died of her injuries.

As well as suffering a deep chest wound that measured almost two inches, the surfer also showed signs of drowning.

In a statement, Manfrini’s business partner, James Colston, whom she set up the surfing and snowboarding excursion company AWAVE Travel with, said in a statement that her death was an unforeseen “freak accident”.

Colston added: “Giulia was surfing in remote Indonesia and suffered a freak accident. Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn’t be saved. We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved.

“Giulia was the lifeblood of this company and her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her.”

