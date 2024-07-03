Horrific moment woman falls to death out of window after stumbling on treadmill

The horrifying moment a woman fell to her death after being thrown off a treadmill and through a window has been captured on chilling CCTV footage.

Earlier this year, Gogglebox fans paid tribute to George Gilbey after he died in a freak accident at work. Now, another freak accident has claimed the life of a young woman who was simply working out in the gym.

The terrifying moment occurred after an unnamed 22-year-old went to KGym in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, with her boyfriend, who was working out on another floor at the time of the incident.

According to local media, the woman had been using the treadmill for around 30 minutes and had stopped to wipe her face.

As she did, she lost balance and tripped back onto the treadmill that was still running and was thrown out of an open third story window. CCTV captured the woman attempting to grab onto the frame before tragically falling to her death.

She was rushed to the hospital but ultimately died from her injuries, primarily a bleed on the brain.

An autopsy after her death revealed she had suffered lacerations on her head as well as extensive bruising.

The gym was closed for three days after the incident and local news suggests it is being investigated over alleged negligence.

Pontianak Police Commissioner Antonius Trias Kuncurojati said: “It's very easy for someone to fall off the treadmill and then fall down.”

Kuncurojati also claimed that the window’s glass was too thin for the high-rise building and that the open window and the treadmill had only a 60cm distance between them. Other infractions were also reportedly observed by police.

An investigation is underway as police interview witnesses and review the gym’s operating licence.

indy100 has contacted KGym for comment.

