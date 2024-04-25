PETA urges people to stop using salmon sperm as latest beauty tweakment

PETA has issued a warning against using salmon sperm as a beauty treatment after the bizarre tweakment has started taking off in the cosmetic industry.

Salmon sperm, or more specifically the nucleotide within it, has been used as a form of anti-ageing.

It first made waves in Korea with people injecting the solution and has since been approved for topical use around the world with the likes of Jennifer Aniston giving it a go.

More recently, clinics across the UK are offering it as an injectable for intimate parts of the body with claims it helps improve sex drive.

Now, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has stepped in to say "no one needs to inject salmon sperm (or any sperm, for that matter) into their face when there is a vast array of cruelty-free and vegan treatments available."

A spokesperson for the non-profit organisation explained the conditions salmon are confined to on fish farms in "severely crowded tanks" which give them "no options to swim in endless circles."

This makes the fish "deprived of the opportunity to engage in natural behaviour, they’re highly susceptible to stress and aggression."

"Many also sustain physical injuries, such as damage to their tails, because of the intense crowding. Investigations into Scottish salmon farms show that lice and other parasites are rampant," they continued.

"At the end of their miserable lives, they’re transferred to an ice bath, where their gills are cut and they’re left to bleed out – a slow, painful way to die. And it’s certainly not any better if the sperm is obtained from wild caught salmon."

Cruelty-free companies can easily be found by searching the PETA US Beauty Without Bunnies database online.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.