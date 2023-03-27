Pizza Hut Japan introduces 'Too Much Coriander' pie to 'shock' Gen Z

Pizza Hut Japan gone to town on the coriander in their new pie called "Pakuchi Sugite Kusa," which means "Too Much Coriander Herb."

The images released of the new food item show the pie absolutely covered in the strong-smelling and tasting herb as the restaurants new recipe contains three stalks of coriander - also known as cilantro, or in Japan it's named pakuchi.

There's so much coriander in fact, the brand has it will even shock Gen Z.



In a post to Instagram, Pizza Hut Japan wrote that the unique concoction contains a tomato sauce and yangnyeom sauce base with prawns as a topping, not forgetting the layer of the green stuff.









"Once you eat it, you will become addicted to it,” it read on their website.

On TikTok, the company posted a video advertising the new pizza which featured Pizza Hut Japan’s president, Shoichi Nakamura who tucked into a slice himself.

To try the unusual pizza yourself, it will be available to order in a medium size at Pizza Hut restaurants in Japan up until April 9.

