A car thief who attempted to hide in a teddy bear in order to try and evade police has been jailed.

Joshua Dobson, an 18-year-old from Spotland, Rochdale had been dodging the authorities after he stole a Mitsubishi ASX and also failed to pay for fuel back in May.

But the teen thought of a creative hiding spot as he stuffed himself into a giant teddy bear at his girlfriend’s house in a bid to avoid being caught.

However when police raid the property, officers "noticed a large bear breathing," only to find Dobson hidden inside the stuffed animal.

"When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief we thought something wasn't right... then we found our suspect stuffed inside!" GMP Rochdale tweeted.

Photos posted by the police force show how Dobson tore the bear open from its bottom where he then climbed inside to hide.

"A wanted car thief who tried using a teddy bear to hide from our neighbourhood cops out looking for him last month has been put behind bars for nine months," a Facebook post from GMP Rochdale read.

And they couldn't resist a bear-based pun.

"He's now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment.

"Hopefully he has a bearable time inside..."

