Police are chasing a 'dangerous' monkey on the loose in American neighbourhood

A search is underway by police and other officials in Indianapolis for a monkey (yes, really) that is reportedly on the loose.

Before Momo the monkey was lost, it was last seen east side of the city (10000 block of Gate Dr) with the exact time unconfirmed, as per social media posts on Twitter/X.

Since then, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has been working with Animal Care Services to track the monkey down near the 500 block of Ironridge Court, south of E. Washington Street and S. Mitthoefer Road, Indianapolis Starreported.

The public has been advised not to approach Momo if they spot him as he's caused some minor injuries.

"There are reports of minor injuries from the monkey, but we can’t confirm it is from bites," a social media post from IMPD read.

A photo of Momo was also shared, showing him with grey/ginger fur and a long tail while standing on all fours, perhaps plotting his next moves.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Momo escaped an enclosure from a private residence.

The last update on IMPD's Twitter/X account was eight hours ago, with no further confirmed sightings or confirmation that he had been found.

Guess, we'll have to wait for further updates...

