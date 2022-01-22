A female monkey just smashed the monkey-patriarchy and the internet is obsessed

There's a new female icon in town, and it's a *checks notes* ...monkey?

The New York Times shared an article about a monkey named Yakei who is the first female leader of a troop of 677 Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys.

The 9-year-old female monkey queen is said to have violently overthrown an alpha male of her troop and become its first female leader in 70 years.

According to the article, she worked to get to where she is now. Yakei is noted to have overthrown her own mother to rise atop as the female alpha and fought multiple high-ranking males.

"Yakei confounded what primatologists expected among Japanese macaques. Last April, she beat up her own mother to claim the top spot among the females of her troop. While most females would be content there, Yakei continued to fight," writes New York Times writer Annie Roth.

This was all before she took on the troop's then-leader, where she emerged victoriously.

Yakei lives in the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden, where the troop has resided for 70 years.

But her title is in danger, and experts say she could lose her title during mating season.

The chaotic ride of the story of Yakei has shocked many people online and has earned her quite a bit of a fanbase. Frankly speaking, people on the internet are obsessed with the monkey queen and have taken to Twitter to share their support.





Long live, Queen Yakei!