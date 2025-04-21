Pope Francis dies aged 88: Tributes flood in from around the world

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced, with tributes already being paid to “The People’s Pope”.

The news comes a day after the pontiff was seen blessing crowds in St Peter’s Square, in his first significant appearance in public since being hospitalised for five weeks with severe double pneumonia.

He also met US vice president JD Vance, who has since taken to Twitter/X to write he was "happy" to meet with the Pope on Sunday, but the religious leader was "obviously very ill".

In a statement released on Monday, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell said: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, was among the first to pay tribute, writing “The People’s Pope” will be remembered “for his love for live, hope for peace, compassion for equality and social justice”:

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the Pope "inspired millions":

John Swinney, the first minister of Scotland, said the Pope was "a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation in our society":

Catholic Sat, an account dedicated to Catholic programming, also paid tribute:

While another account expressed shock at the news after seeing him in person on Sunday, writing that they "didn't know I was looking at him for the last time":

Meanwhile, the Church of England issued a prayer following the Pope's passing:

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow.

