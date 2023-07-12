Portugal bans tourists from approaching killer whales after series of attacks

Portugal has banned tourist boats from approaching orcas, also known as killer whales after a series of incidents off the Portuguese and Spanish coasts.

Portugal's Institute for the Conservation of Nature and Forests (ICNF) said the ban, which mainly applies to boats offering whale-watching trips, would be in force until the end of the year.

It also gave advice as to what to do if orcas are about. They said boats should move away to avoid contact, and if they are already close, stop and leave the engine running until the animals leave.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after orcas have caused chaos with 200 interactions with boats since 2020, by bumping the vessells' hulls and rudders and causing damage that in some cases has made the vehicles sink.

ICFN said "the reason for this recent and repetitive behaviour toward vessels is not known", but it was now clear that the number of the cetaceans involved in such interactions has grown since the initial reports.

Adult orcas can reach up to nine metres in length and weigh over six tonnes.

Although known as killer whales, they are part of the dolphin family. They usually feed on fish, penguins and seals.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.