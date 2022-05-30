Dolphin moves into family's living room after flooding

A family in Brazil have ended up with an unusual visitor, when a dolphin made its way into their home during a flash flood.

It happened in Amazonas, where there has been a lot of heavy rainfall over the past week.

In a clip going viral on social media, the family, including young children, feed the creature fish and pet its nose, as it willingly hangs out in their flooded house.

Apparently, this type of interaction can be common for the area, and the dolphins love to interact with people.

