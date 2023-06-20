18 of the funniest orca memes as boat attacks continue

'Orca wars.'
It's all the internet can talk about at the moment as killer whales and now apparently sharks have begun randomly attacking boats and humans and no one really knows why.
Incidents began increasing in May after whales began smashing into the side of boats off the coast of Portugal and near Gibraltar, with a reported consistency of once a day.
It's thought that a white orca named Gladis started the trend which has led to other orcas copying her. However, NBC reports that the rate of interactions between humans and whales has significantly risen since 2020.
Regardless of whether there is actually a scientific or social reason for this happening or not, the internet simply cannot get enough of the orcas rising up and trying to reclaim the seven seas for themselves and hence a new set of whale-based memes have been born.
Here are some of our favourites.
\u201cFor all the talk of eating the rich, Orcas are the only ones actually taking action and I respect them for it \ud83e\udee1\u201d— John Delmenico (@John Delmenico) 1687233970
\u201cI am a:\n\u26aa male\n\u26aa female\n\u26aa nonbinary\n\ud83d\udd18 orca\n\nInterested in:\n\u26aa men\n\u26aa women\n\u26aa nonbinaries\n\ud83d\udd18 sinking boats in Europe\u201d— Roxi Horror \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf38 (@Roxi Horror \ud83d\udc80\ud83c\udf38) 1684548362
\u201cSeeing tweets of orcas, whales, and now sharks attacking boats is crazy but there\u2019s only one sea creature smart enough and malevolent enough to organize this.\u201d— GODSON(^-^) (@GODSON(^-^)) 1687191176
\u201cApparently the Orcas dropped a song that's wild \ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb5\u201d— No$hu (@No$hu) 1687192454
\u201cThe orcas are recruiting other whales and dolphins to their cause. Let\u2019s go!\u201d— Trap Queen Enthusiast (@Trap Queen Enthusiast) 1686698842
\u201cThat same generation also watched the documentary Blackfish, which really made us furious. Hell yeah we\u2019re on the Orcas side! Go get em Willies!\u201d— AshleyStevens (@AshleyStevens) 1687190320
\u201cI'm SO proud of the orcas that have started fighting back. Can't believe this. We deserve to have our boats rammed frankly\u201d— \ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30 (@\ud835\udd0a\ud835\udd2f\ud835\udd26\ud835\udd2a\ud835\udd22\ud835\udd30) 1687113738
\u201cI think the orcas read this tweet \ud83d\ude02\u201d— \u262d\u1d05\u1d00\u1d20\u026a\u1d05 \u1d1b\u029c\u1d07 \u1d07x\u1d0d\u1d0f \u1d04\u1d0f\u1d0d\u1d0d\u1d1c\u0274\u026a\ua731\u1d1b\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@\u262d\u1d05\u1d00\u1d20\u026a\u1d05 \u1d1b\u029c\u1d07 \u1d07x\u1d0d\u1d0f \u1d04\u1d0f\u1d0d\u1d0d\u1d1c\u0274\u026a\ua731\u1d1b\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1686525119
\u201cGladis the orca on her way to destroy another boat and convince other orcas to start war with the humans.\u201d— Grace (@Grace) 1687175827
\u201cSharks and Orcas setting aside the rivalry for this one time link up against Humans:\u201d— My Fault (@My Fault) 1687175568
\u201c\u201cWe just think the term \u201ckiller whale\u201d is offensive, and what we\u2019re doing here is\u2014we\u2019re coming together, we\u2019re taking the name back. We\u2019re taking away its power\u201d\u201d— Meech (@Meech) 1687097154
\u201cFOX MULDER: Over 20 reported killer whale attacks in the month of May. The whales worked in tandem. Do you know what this means, Scully?\n\nDANA SCULLY: No. \n\nFOX MULDER: The attacks were orca-strated. Scully? Did you hear me? They were or-\n\nDANA SCULLY: I\u2019ll be in the car, Mulder.\u201d— Mike Beauvais (@Mike Beauvais) 1686608040
