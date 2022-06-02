Brands, public figures, and government entities all attempt to show their support for Pride month - but often well-intentioned messages can land the wrong way.



The Marine Corps is the latest victim of misplaced good intentions, after it posted a combat helmet adorned with rainbow-colored bullets.

The Marines’ Pride tweet, posted from its verified account, showed a camouflage helmet adorned with a strap which said ‘Proud to Serve’ and six rainbow-colored bullets tucked inside it.

The Marines tweet's image was reminiscent of the poster for the 1987 Vietnam War movie “Full Metal Jacket,” which featured a helmet with rounds of high-powered ammo tucked into its band, and Born to Kill written on it.

It was accompanied by the message: “Throughout June, the USMC takes Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”

One person said: “The engineering of this tweet to upset literally every human viewing it is an incredible feat.”

Another said: “Getting killed by a rainbow bullet is so progressive.”

“Putting the ‘Yas’ in ‘military industrial complex’” quipped a third.

Another added this is was an IRL version of an infamous meme.

One person mistook to the bullets for crayons, to which someone replied they’d make more sense.

The thought was there - but the execution didn't quite match.

