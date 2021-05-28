QAnon on the rise with 15% of Americans believing Satan-worshipping pedophiles run the US

QAnon’s grubby grip on people’s minds is spreading with some 15 per cent of Americans believing in two of its core beliefs.

According to a poll, 15 per cent of Americans think a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles is what actually holds power in the country, while the same share agree that “American patriots may have to resort to violence” to get rid of the cabal and restore the country’s rightful order.

Blimey.

The poll was commissioned by the Public Religion Research Institute (P.R.R.I.) and the Interfaith Youth Core. They also found that 20 per cent of people thought a biblical-scale storm would soon sweep away these evil elites and “restore the rightful leaders” and found that 14 per cent believed in all three of the statements – deeming them “QAnon believers”.

“These are words I never thought I would write into a poll question, or have the need to, but here we are,” Robby Jones, the founder of P.R.R.I. told The New York Times.

Speaking about the 14 per cent who believed in all the QAnon theories he added: “That’s more than 30 million people.

“Thinking about QAnon, if it were a religion, it would be as big as all white evangelical Protestants, or all white mainline Protestants so it lines up there with a major religious group.

“It’s one thing to say that most Americans laugh off these outlandish beliefs, but when you take into consideration that these beliefs are linked to a kind of apocalyptic thinking and violence, then it becomes something quite different.”

The research also found that around one in four Republicans believed QAnon’s theories compared to seven per cent of Democrats. Those who said they trusted far-right news outlets, such as One America News Network and Newsmax, were more likely to qualify as QAnon believers and 48 per cent of these news consumers said they expected a storm to wipe away the elites soon.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent of the respondents who preferred Fox News above other news sources were QAnon believers.

Those who expressed belief in QAnon’s premises were also far more likely than others to say they believe in other conspiracy theories, the poll found. Four in 10 said they thought that “the Covid-19 vaccine contains a surveillance microchip that is the sign of the beast in biblical prophecy.”

