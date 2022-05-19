Queen + Adam Lambert to open Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert with a special performance marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It will come 20 years after guitarist Brian May performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof during a show marking the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will also play during the three-stage, two-and-a-half-hour event on Saturday June 4.

Brian May plays the national anthem from the roof of Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

The line-up will also include Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

May said: “Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again.

“Then there was a moment when I wondered.. after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!”

The evening will also feature appearances from sports figures and stars of the stage and screen.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Sir David Attenborough (Yves Herman/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yves Herman

Fresh from coming second at Eurovision in Italy, Sam Ryder will also perform live, while there will be a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Dance troupe and Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity will also make an appearance.

The event will conclude with a performance by soul legend Diana Ross – her first UK live performance in 15 years.

She said: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

“Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber (Tim Whitby/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Tim Whitby

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the the Queen’s reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals.

The latter section will be curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and feature a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring the casts of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Coverage will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp with 22,000 people attending, with 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and 7,500 for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once in a lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line-up of performers to celebrate the Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”

Further details and additional artists will be confirmed closer to the event.