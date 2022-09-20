World leaders from across the globe gathered together on Monday to say goodbye to Britain's longest-reigning monarch and people could not help but notice the different ways they arrived at Westminster Abbey.

In a motorcade and private car known as The Beast, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in their typical fashion.

But arriving in several coach and minibuses were other world leaders, including those from African countries.

"President William Ruto and other African leaders inside a bus vs. America's Joe Biden motorcade as they head to the Buckingham Palace in honor of Queen Elizabeth II," media outlet Kenyans wrote on Twitter.

In the photo, President of Kenya William Ruto and other leaders sit together on one of the busses as they make their way to Westminster Abbey.

Later, the world leaders were photographed arriving at the Abbey and it seems nearly every one was forced to take the bus unlike the US President and First Lady.

People online were startled by the juxtaposition of the dignitaries taking regular coach busses to the funeral.

Some criticized the UK government for forcing world leaders to arrive via bus especially after granting President Biden special access to his private car and motorcade.

According to POLITICO, Westminster Abbey informed world leaders were told they would not be permitted to use their own state cars to attend the funeral “because of tight security and road restrictions”.

They were also asked to arrive via commercial flights "where possible".

The US President and First Lady also arrived in London via Air Force One.





Prime Minister Liz Truss also arrived to Westminster Abbey by private car.

