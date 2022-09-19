Prominent figures from around the world are gathering together in London this week to celebrate the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Having served as head of the British monarchy for 70 years, the Queen left an impression of stability and was loved by millions of people around the world.
This includes world leaders, foreign dignitaries, heads of state, and celebrities who are gathering together to prepare for the Queen's funeral on Monday, 19 September.
Of those, here's who is going to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal Family
Most obviously in attendance will be the Queen's family otherwise known as the Royal Family.
The new King of England King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles will likely be front-and-center along with the Queen's other children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.
The Queen's grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice, Princess, Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and Viscount James Severn will also be in attendance.
The respective spouses of each Royal Family members are invited as well.
It is unclear if any of the Queen's great-grandchildren will be allowed to attend.
Other Royals
Royals from across the globe are also invited to the Queen's funeral. This includes:
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway
King Abdullah of Jordan
Albert II, Prince of Monaco
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait
and more.
World Leaders
Nearly every world leader, or ambassador, from countries with diplomatic relations to the UK is invited to the Queen's funeral.
The only countries with leaders not invited are Syria, Venezuela, Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar.
Here is who is attending so far:
Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia
Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil
Rumen Radev, President of Bulgaria
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus
Emmanuel Macron, President of France
Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany
Katalin Novak, President of Hungary
Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
Egils Levits, President of Latvia
Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania
Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand
Stevo Pendarovski, President of North Macedonia
George Vella, President of Malta
Pravind Jugnauth, Mauritius' Prime Minister
Mohammad Shtayyeh, Prime Minister of Palestine
James Marap, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Tuimalealiʻifano Vaʻaletoʻa Sualauvi II, head of state of Samoa
Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia
Halimah Yacob, President of Singapore
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
Yoon Suk-yeol, President of South Korea
Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu
Liz Truss, Prime Minster of the United Kingdom
Joe Biden, President of the United States
Foreign Diplomats
Diplomats and ambassadors to the UK are also invited to the Queen's funeral.
Additionally the Secretary General of NATO, President of the EU, and President of the EU Council are invited.
Celebrities
Although nothing has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace yet, there is speculation as to the celebrities who will be invited to the Queen's funeral.
Some believe Sir David Attenborough, the nature documentarian who the Queen had a friendship with, will be invited. Sir Attenborough was knighted by the Queen in 1985.
David Beckham was seen attending the lying-in-the-state for Her Majesty leading some to wonder if he and wife, Victoria Beckham, may be invited formally.
Additionally, English composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber may be in attendance as he wrote the Queen a musical for her 60th birthday.
Other invitees may include Sir Elton John, actor Daniel Craig, Dame Helen Mirren, Gary Barlow, and Sir Jackie Stewart.
