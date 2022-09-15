Thousands of people are gathering in London to pay their respects to the Queen, with a queue stretching back miles from the late Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall.

Many have been queuing for hours overnight, with some mourners saying they waited up to nine hours to reach the Palace of Westminster.

The queue has become a talking point all of its own over the last few days after the Queen’s body was first moved to the hall this week.

It’s moving at around 0.5 miles per hour, with the British Film Institute having set up a big screen showing clips from documentaries about the Queen’s life to people waiting under Waterloo bridge.

People in the queue have been given wristbands when they join so they’re able to leave temporarily to get drinks or refresh themselves.

The lying-in-state period will go on until 6.30am on Monday, 19 September.

People have been sharing their experiences of the queue on social media, as it becomes the most talked about thing in the news ahead of the funeral on Monday.

It even has its own dedicated YouTube channel with a live tracker for people to follow.

Others, meanwhile, have been reacting to the queue - one of the most quintessentially British things they've seen in a long time.









































The queue to view the Queen’s lying in state has shortened overnight, reaching Blackfriars Bridge, as a steady stream of people continues to join the queue along London’s South Bank as the day begins in the capital.

The city is preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few days as people come to pay their respects.



Transport for London says Westminster will be "exceptionally busy”, with people asked to avoid driving into London if possible.

