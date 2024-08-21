Rambo and ‘massive dog’ taking the plunge at World Gravy Wrestling Championships

A former serviceman dressed as Rambo and a woman in a “massive dog” costume are among those preparing to take the plunge at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships.

The event will be held on August 26 at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl, a pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, and has attracted locals and those from further afield due to its wacky nature.

It sees contestants wrestle in a pool of gravy for two minutes, with points scored for fancy dress, comedy effect, and entertainment, and raises money for the East Lancashire Hospice which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

Hannah Havard, 30, is a novice to gravy wrestling but was tempted to partake in the quirky act after previously attending the event as a spectator.

Ms Havard at the event in the past, but as a spectator (Hannah Havard/PA)

“I moved locally, so I’m not very far away from it now, so we wandered down there one day just to see what was going on and it’s obviously nuts,” Ms Havard, who lives in Stacksteads, told the PA news agency.

“A bit earlier this year, I’d gone out for a few drinks with my other half and and I saw that the applications were opened and I thought I would never get into it, but I’ll sign myself up for it on a bit of a whim and by some twist of fate I’ve got in.”

She said the online application involved her answering questions about if she is raising money for charity and what her wrestler name is – with her chosen moniker following a canine theme.

Ms Havard said she thinks the worst thing which may happen from the event is smelling like gravy for a week (Hannah Havard/PA)

“I’m going to be dressed as a massive dog, so I needed a dog-themed name and there is a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler called Road Dog, so it sat nicely in the middle of the two,” she explained.

“I tried to look for a costume that would look the best in gravy, so I’m going to be a massive white Dalmatian.”

She said her “other half” – James, 34 – did not seem surprised when he found out she was participating.

“He knows I’m prone to doing strange things,” she added.

“My friends thought it was hilarious and they’re all going to come down and watch.”

Ms Havard got King Julius in April 2022 (Hannah Havard/PA)

Her partner’s mother and stepfather, on the other hand, may be in for a shock on August 26.

“My partner’s mum and stepdad are coming to stay with us that weekend to go and see the gravy wrestling and they have no idea I’ve signed up,” she said.

“They’re going to turn up on the day and I’m going to be in the gravy.”

Ms Havard will be raising money for Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, where she got her “best pal” King Julius, a chow chow, on April 17 2022.

“Oakwood is an absolutely amazing charity and they did so much for us and Julius and we thought, if we could raise some funds and a bit of awareness for them about the work they do, what better way to do it than through this weird event,” she said.

Ms Havard with her dog (Hannah Havard/PA)

As much as she “loves” gravy, she said: “It might take me a little while to get back on the gravy horse.”

“The worst that’s going to happen is I’m going to smell of gravy for a week,” she added.

Phil Rowland, who is based in Blackpool, Lancashire, was in attendance at the championships last year which prompted him to have a go participating this year.

“It’ll be a good bit of entertainment for me to focus on and obviously raise some money for charities as well,” the 50-year-old milkman told PA.

Phil Rowland attended the championships last year as a spectator (Phil Rowland/PA)

Mr Rowland will be raising money for both the East Lancashire Hospice and Fylde Coast Veterans, the latter of which supports Armed Forces Veterans, serving personnel and their families.

“I’m a retired serviceman myself, so raising money for Fylde Coast Veterans fitted well,” he said.

Mr Rowland served for 22 years service in The Corps of Royal Engineers, the engineering arm of the British Army.

His chosen wrestling name is Johnny Cambo, a play on John Rambo from the movie franchise Rambo, and he plans on wearing camouflage gear and a wig on the day.

I absolutely love gravy, but maybe not so much after this! Phil Rowland

His wife, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughters will be supporting him in person on the day as he shows off his impromptu wrestling moves.

“Watching WWE has been my sole training, and my moves will be slightly more choreographed than the professionals and a little more careful, but it should be an entertaining day,” he said.

“I absolutely love gravy, but maybe not so much after this!”

Ms Havard’s fundraiser can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/world-gravy-wrestling-championship-for-oakwood

Mr Rowland’s fundraising page can be viewed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gravy-wrestling-milkman