Rare 245-year-old violin presented to new leader of Ulster Youth Orchestra

A rare 245-year-old Neapolitan violin has been presented to the leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra (UYO) for use during her tenure.

Anna Jansson, 21, from Cork, a student at the Kunst-Universitat (University of Music and Performing Arts) in Graz, Austria, faced a rigorous audition process to become the new orchestra leader.

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has now presented her with the Milton Violin.

The instrument was made by renowned violin maker Joseph Gagliano in Naples around 1780.

The violin was donated to the Arts Council by Professor Alan Milton in 1980 and in the past has been used by the leader and principal players of the Ulster Orchestra.

In 2013, the Arts Council decided to loan the instrument to the Ulster Youth Orchestra to be used by its leader.

Ms Jansson said: “It is such a joy being able to play this.

“I didn’t realise how much it would help me in my own playing and just having an instrument that has no limits, I’ve been able to explore so much in personal playing, in chamber playing.

“The different sounds I can make, the different colours I can create which I haven’t been able to explore before this.

“I feel so lucky to be able to play it.”

Established in 1993, the UYO is the national youth orchestra of Northern Ireland and is supported by public funding and National Lottery funding through the Arts Council.

Anna Jansson with the Milton Violin (Jim Corr/Ulster Youth Orchestra/PA)

Through its annual summer residential courses and concerts and outreach projects, it provides gifted young musicians with the opportunity to develop their musical skills further.

Ciaran Scullion, head of music and opera at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Anna on becoming leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra.

“The Ulster Youth Orchestra has become a vibrant and creative force in the musical life of Northern Ireland, bringing top-quality orchestral playing to a wide audience and providing gifted young musicians with access to the very best professional players, tutors and conductors.

“Thanks to the generosity of Professor Milton, the Arts Council can provide this exceptional instrument to generations of our best young violinists.

“We are delighted by the appointment of Anna Jansson as leader and have no doubt she will put this very special opportunity to great use.”

Paula Klein, general manager at the Ulster Youth Orchestra, said: “We are delighted that Anna has been awarded the position of leader in 2025.

“To be awarded such a beautiful instrument is a great honour and will be of immense value to Anna at this point in her studies.

“The directors of the Ulster Youth Orchestra are extremely grateful to the Arts Council for providing the leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra with the opportunity of playing such an exquisite instrument.”

Membership to the Ulster Youth Orchestra is gained through an audition process.

The orchestra’s artistic programmes encourage individuals to develop practical and social skills, boost their confidence, enhance their well-being and empower them to achieve excellence.