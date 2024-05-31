Ready For It? Liverpool to launch special trail for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

A seven-foot butterfly installation, a regal throne and themed murals are among the special artworks being installed in Liverpool in celebration of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arriving in the city.

The team that helped deliver the outdoor theatrics at Eurovision 2023 has created the experience designed to entertain the more than 150,000 Swifties who will descend on the city when the pop superstar’s marathon tour comes to Anfield Stadium from June 13-15.

Dubbed the Taylor Town Trail, it will feature 11 art installations which are inspired by the studio albums from her back catalogue.

Taylor Swift (Doug Peters/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Doug Peters

In celebration of her self-titled debut album, which featured butterflies on the cover art, a seven-foot butterfly which fans can take photos by is being installed.

Her second album Fearless is being honoured with a colourful mural created by artist Molly Mural, while her purple-themed third record Speak Now will be marked with a lilac backdrop where fans can get their picture taken as if they are “living the popstar life”.

Swifties will be able to immerse themselves in a red room featuring giant red lips to celebrate her Red album before putting their heads in the clouds at the 1989-inspired installation which features hand-crafted seagulls.

They will also be able to channel her fierce Reputation era by taking a seat in a regal throne surrounded by snakes and skulls while the section dedicated to her Lover album will promote inclusivity with candy canes, rainbows and flamingo.

Her move to softer sounds on her eighth album Folklore will be honoured with a moss-covered grand piano which fans can play, while its sister album Evermore is being marked with a swing bench back-dropped by autumnal florals.

Fans will also be able to “take a seat inside the witching hour” at the installation inspired by her record-breaking 10th album Midnights.

Her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, will be celebrated by a giant black and white mural where Swifties will be able to seek out Easter eggs from within the album.

The Taylor Town Trail will feature 11 art installations (Liverpool City Council/PA)

Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team partnered with creative social enterprise Make CIC and a host of artists and makers from across the region to curate the installations.

The trail forms part of the city’s Liverpool Loves campaign, which aims for the city to come together for the gigs.

Liverpool City Council’s director for culture, Claire McColgan, said: “The Taylor Town Trail is going to put Swifties in pure pop heaven. And even if you haven’t got a ticket to one of the concerts, it’s just going to be an unforgettable experience.

“As everyone saw with Eurovision last year, Liverpool knows how to embrace an event and transform it into something else entirely. We scousify and then let it fly.”

She also thanked the artists and teams who have created the experience as she reflected on the boost to the city’s economy.

Ms McColgan added: “This is all about using that Team Liverpool approach which works so well and has a tangible impact when it comes to boosting the local economy and supporting local businesses.

“Even though Taylor may only be in town for a matter of days, we hope the sector feels the impact for months to come.”

The Taylor Town Trail will run from June 8-16.