Baby red panda dies at Edinburgh Zoo after being overwhelmed by fireworks

A baby red panda has died at Edinburgh Zoo after being overwhelmed by fireworks set off nearby.

Experts from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) believe that three-month-old red panda Roxie, who was born at Edinburgh Zoo in July , was literally scared to death by the noise of fireworks set off on Bonfire Night .

Roxie had lost her mother, Ginger, five days prior, but vets say she was responding well the their specialist care until the tragic incident occurred. They also have not ruled out noise from fireworks contributing to Ginger’s unexpected death.

Red pandas are an endangered species, with wildlife conservationists estimating there are fewer than 10,000 individuals left in the wild.

Following the zoo’s loss of the red panda kit, the deputy chief executive of RZSS, Ben Supple, has called for measures to be brought in around the sale of fireworks to the public.

Roxie The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

“Roxie had access to her den but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her,” he said.

“Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that the UK and Scottish governments tighten restrictions on their sale and use.

“We support calls from animal welfare charities to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with only light displays being permitted at organised events.”

Supple explained that it wouldn’t have just been Roxie who was distressed and explained that animals can detect noises at lower frequencies.

“Many of the animals in the zoo will also be disturbed by noises at lower frequencies even if the decibel level is reduced,” Supple said.

