A giant effigy of Ticketmaster and Oasis was burned at a Bonfire Night event

A giant effigy of the ticket platform Ticketmaster and the band Oasis was set on fire at a Bonfire Night event in Kent.

On 31 August, an estimated 14 million people hopped online to try their luck at securing tickets for a reunion tour announced by the Manchester band Oasis, where brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform live together for the first time in 15 years.

But, plenty of fans were left disgruntled after so-called “dynamic pricing” – where originally advertised ticket prices rise with demand – resulted in some tickets being extortionately priced. The brothers claimed they were unaware it was going to be used.

The situation was referenced at a Bonfire Night event put on by Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent as the Gallagher brothers were depicted as puppets on the hands of an 11m-tall effigy of Ticketmaster.

The ticket-platform effigy was comprised of a smiley face with dollar signs for eyes and an Oasis ticket priced at “£506.25” hanging out of its mouth. It also wore a blue suit that had cash bulging out of the pockets.

Previously, political figures such as Lizz Truss, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have been the subject of the effigies which are then burned.

“We wanted to remind people that it doesn’t always have to be politicians who we create for our annual event,” Andrea Deans, one of the creators of the giant effigy, explained.

“The Ticketmaster ticket fiasco has affected a lot of different age groups, such is the appeal of Oasis, and I know many fans were very unhappy... when they discovered the price of the tickets.”

Deans added, “No one likes being taken advantage of”.

Reece Hook, another creator of the effigy, explained that Ticketmaster is their target, despite the Gallagher brothers featuring as puppets.

“Although our effigy includes Liam and Noel Gallagher, they are not our target, it is the corporate giant of Ticketmaster we have gone with this year,” Hook said.

“We are all big Oasis fans and wish them a very successful tour.”

