French daredevil dies after falling from a Hong Kong skyscraper

A daredevil has died after falling from the 68th floor of a Hong Kong skyscraper.

Frenchman Remi Lucidi was known for climbing tall structures around the world. The 30-year-old reportedly lost his life after getting trapped outside a penthouse at the Tregunter Tower complex.

Investigators stated that Lucidi had told security staff that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor of the building. However, he then made his way to the top floor.

The South China Morning Post reports that he then got trapped outside and knocked on the window at around 7.30pm.

A maid inside the building was startled by the commotion and the police were called.





However, Lucidi lost his footing and died instantly from the fall.

Lucidi’s camera was recovered by police at the scene and contained videos of extreme sports.

An official statement and the cause of the stuntman's death are yet to be revealed by the Hong Kong police.





Lucidi started climbing skyscrapers in 2016 and he recently posted a photograph of the Hong Kong skyline on his Instagram profile.

His social media shows that he had previously attempted stunts in various parts of the world, such as Bulgaria, Portugal, France, Ukraine and Dubai.

