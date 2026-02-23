Republicans clash over Trump’s grip on party: 'Authoritarian-embracing cult'

Republicans and former members of the party gathered just outside Washington this weekend, issuing stark warnings that Donald Trump and his congressional allies are actively eroding the foundations of American democracy.

A former congressman branded the president's party an "authoritarian-embracing cult," while a prominent conservative writer declared Trumpism an "existential threat." A retired Army general, visibly emotional, even suggested post-Nazi Germany as a blueprint for the nation's recovery after Trump.

Yet, the impact of these dire pronouncements remains uncertain. The main convention hall at the sixth annual Principles First summit was notably sparse, with hundreds of chairs left empty in a room designed for thousands. Not a single sitting Republican elected official participated in the two-day programme.

This gathering represents the remnants of the Grand Old Party’s Never Trump movement – a coalition of Republicans, former Republicans, and independents who united as Trump consolidated power. They largely exist as political exiles, uncomfortable with Democrats but repulsed by what they perceive as the president's abandonment of long-held Republican principles like free trade and limited government.

John McDowell, 69, a lifelong Republican before Trump’s rise, conceded that the diminished group now holds virtually "zero" political influence within his former party. "It’s just a fact. We’re losing good people," said Mr McDowell, a former Capitol Hill staffer from California. "The party is becoming more and more MAGA-fied."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed the criticism, labelling the attendees "a bunch of deranged has-been politicians." She added, "The only people who will pay attention to this event are the journalists who are forced to cover it."

Chris Christie: 'It’s like any show that’s on TV for a long time — the ratings start to go down' AP

Despite the overwhelming concerns, a faint sense of optimism permeated the half-empty hall and quiet hotel corridors. Attendees, almost universally, expressed support for Democratic victories in the upcoming midterm elections. One of the few Democrats present was Conor Lamb, a former congressman from Pennsylvania.

Several participants applauded last week’s Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump’s tariffs, an economic tool he has wielded without congressional approval. Trump, however, insisted he would implement a new round of tariffs despite the ruling.

Chris Christie, a former New Jersey governor and one-time Trump adviser, highlighted recent AP-NORC polling indicating that one in four Republicans nationwide disapprove of Trump's job performance. "It’s like any show that’s on TV for a long time — the ratings start to go down. And the ratings are going down," Mr Christie remarked. "I am willing to bet you that by next February, this room is going to be twice the size of what it is now. After the midterms, you watch."

Rich Logis, an ex-MAGA loyalist sporting a red "I left MAGA hat," voiced his hope for "an electoral revolt against MAGA" in the midterms. "I think there’s a shift in our country right now," he said. "It happens slowly." Mr Logis was promoting support groups for friends and family of Trump loyalists, while nearby, books on escaping cults were on sale.

From the podium, former Republican Representative Joe Walsh urged Trump’s critics not to underestimate the severity of the threat the president poses. "He’s everything our founders feared. Say it. Believe it," Mr Walsh implored, describing his former party as "an authoritarian-embracing cult" and "a threat to everything I love."

Retired General Mark Hertling, who once commanded the US Army's European forces, confessed to being "haunted" by allies questioning "whether American institutions ever can be trusted again." He stated, "Our nation's institutions have been shaken.

Our alliances have been strained. Our credibility has been damaged. And our nation’s values have been cast aside." General Hertling suggested the U.S. could look to Germany’s post-Nazism reconstruction as a model for repairing the damage inflicted by Trump and his allies. The nation’s recovery, he added, his voice cracking, would be a long and arduous process.

Bill Kristol, who served in previous Republican administrations and co-founded the Weekly Standard magazine, characterised Trump and his Republican supporters in Congress as "an existential threat" to the nation.

He, too, expressed optimism about the upcoming midterm elections, predicting Democrats are "almost certain to win the House," "could possibly win the Senate," and have "a good chance to win the presidency" in 2028.

Brittany Martinez, executive director of Principles First, also attempted to strike an optimistic note, despite detailing the reasons she could no longer continue her career as a Republican staffer on Capitol Hill. "I hope that Republicans continue to wake up," she said. "I do think that those folks exist. And I hope that they exist in greater numbers."