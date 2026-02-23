Who is Jordan James Parke? Family heartbroken as ‘Lip King’ influencer dies

Jordan James Parke, the self-described 'Lip King' has died, leaving his family "numb and heartbroken".

Parke, who was from Dudley in the Midlands, rose to prominence for his passion for cosmetic surgery. He reportedly spent more than £130,000 on procedures, including at least four nose jobs, a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), and around 50 additional treatments.

He spoke candidly about his obsession with surgery on television programmes such as This Morning and Bodyshockers, and appeared twice on Botched.

Parke is said to have died on 18 February. His sister shared the tragic news in a statement posted on social media.

"I simply have no words to even comprehend this," she penned. "This is going to be the hardest post I will ever have to write".

"Our beautiful, funny most amazing Jordan James Parke passed away on Wednesday the 18th of February 2026. We as a family are numb, shocked and heartbroken.

"There will be some unkind messages that will be posted regarding this heartbreaking news … but please if you knew Jordan you will know that none of what will be posted is true and please keep him in your heart!

"Jordan I have no words to explain the sadness and heartbreak that we are feeling you were our best friend … our WHOLE WORLD … our everything!

"We love you more than anything in the world!!

"There are simply no words to express how grateful that we had you in our lives.

"The world feels so empty without you …. And I don’t know how we are going to carry on. Jordan we love you so much.

"I hope you are dancing in the sky with Nan and Granda. Goodnight godbless beautiful!"

Parke was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in 2024 following the death of Alice Webb, a mother of five who underwent a liquid BBL procedure at his clinic. In the wake of Parke's death, Webb's sister said it has brought "mixed emotions as it inevitably reminds us of the deeply painful loss of Alice".

"While we will never see him face trial, our fight for justice for Alice continues," she told ITV. "We remain committed to campaigning for stricter regulations to prevent tragedies like Alice’s".

Parke was understood to have been on bail at the time of his death.

