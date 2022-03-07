One of Britain's richest women's bank balance got a little smaller this year, but we won't be organising a whip round.

According to new filings, Bet365 boss Denise Coates took home almost £300 million during its last financial year, which was around a £170 million cut in pay and dividends, because of the global pandemic.

The gambling boss was paid a £250 million salary in the financial year to March 28 2021, and also received a share of more than 50 per cent of the company’s £97.5 million dividend.

The figure takes her pay and dividends to around £1.3 billion for the past five years.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Bosses at the firm said an increase in online gaming demand helped offset disruption to sporting schedules during the year when they were cancelled because of lockdown.

“At the start of the period we experience the almost complete cessation of sporting events, however by the end of the first half of the year, we saw the resumption of sports with the vast majority of European football leagues managing to conclude their domestic seasons,” the company said in a statement.

Doesn't sound too bad to us, and people on social media weren't that sympathetic to her plight either:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.