Roger Hunt’s 1966 World Cup shirt tipped to sell for up to £8,000 at auction

A shirt worn by Roger Hunt during England’s quest for the 1966 World Cup is estimated to fetch up to £8,000 when it is sold at auction.

The striker wore the long-sleeved white shirt against France in a group game on July 20 as he scored both goals in a 2-0 win.

Hunt was part of the team that later lifted the World Cup when England beat West Germany 4-2 at Wembley Stadium.

He played in every game during the tournament and scored three times to help England out of their group.

Roger Hunt in action for Liverpool (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA Photos

The forward, who played the majority of his career with Liverpool, won 34 England caps and scored 18 international goals. He died in 2021 aged 83.

The signed shirt will go under the hammer at Henry Aldridge & Son auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire, on Saturday.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “In this most important of World Cup weeks where England could end 60 years of hurt, we are delighted to be offering Roger Hunt’s match-used shirt from the France group game where he scored twice.

“With exceptional provenance it is a truly tangible link to the last time England won the World Cup.

“Roger Hunt spent most of his National Service time in the Devizes area, even playing for Devizes Town during his tenure, and was lodging with the vendor’s family most weekends.

“They became lifelong friends, visiting on regular occasions, and the shirt was given to the father after the World Cup.”

Also included in the lot are copies of photographs, one taken of Hunt with the vendor when she was a child, another with the father, and a third in more recent times in the vendor’s garden.