PS6 LIVE: Console price could actually be cheaper than you think

The price of the PS6 at launch might actually be cheaper than you may think, according to a gaming industry analyst.

Sony has yet to announce the PS6 but the company has previously said a new console is "top of mind".

PS6 release date rumours suggest Sony could launch its next-generation console alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to potential technical details and key next-gen upgrades.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below for all the latest PS6 release date news, price rumours, leaks, Sony announcements, tech specs and updates as they happen.

PS6 price could actually be cheaper than you think A gaming industry analyst thinks the cost of the expected upcoming PS6, and XBOX Project Helix, could actually be cheaper than you think. Hardware prices are through the roof at the moment because of key component shortages, such as memory and RAM, caused by huge tech companies investing heavily in AI data centres. This has caused older gaming hardware to unprecedentedly increase in price. Gamesindustry.biz reports while S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan shared a report expecting game console shipments to decline by almost 20 per cent this year, there will be a gradual recovery from this over the next few years. S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Neil Barbour said: "A critical assumption underlying our forecast's recovery period later in the decade is that the component crisis eases sufficiently by 2028 to allow Sony and Microsoft to bring next-generation hardware to market at price points in the $600 to $800 range. "For now, the market faces a compounding problem: hardware that is either too old or too expensive for the median consumer, a software slate that is thin outside a handful of tentpole releases and a macro environment that keeps any meaningful price relief off the table." PS6 pricing has not been officially confirmed by Sony.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.