Royal celebration: Lady Louise pictured on day of her university graduation

Lady Louise Windsor has graduated from the University of St Andrews, watched by her proud parents.

The late Queen’s grand-daughter was pictured in her gown after the ceremony, having completed her degree in English and international relations.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with Sophie sporting her new bobbed haircut, gathered for their eldest child’s graduation ceremony in the Fife town on Thursday.

🎓Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University! Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree. 📸 University of St Andrews pic.twitter.com/2glbsZr4Rc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 2, 2026

The royal family sent their best wishes with a post on the monarchy’s official social media, reading: “Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!”

Lady Louise, who is 22 and 17th in line to the throne, is preparing to embark on a gap year following her four-year degree course.

She is planning a mixture of working, volunteering and travelling, before looking at her future career options.

On Friday, Lady Louise will receive her Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) gold award from her father Edward, alongside hundreds of other young people, at a special celebration at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Lady Louise Windsor with her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (University of St Andrews/PA)

The moment is said to be a particularly special one for Lady Louise, falling in the 70th anniversary year of the award being founded by her late grandfather Prince Philip, and 40 years since her father became involved in supporting in the youth adventure scheme.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor was born prematurely in November 2003, weighing just 4lb 9oz.

Her mother, Sophie, was rushed to hospital at eight months’ pregnant with severe internal pains and doctors found she was dangerously ill from blood loss, and performed an emergency Caesarean.

Newborn Louise was transferred to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, London, for specialist care while the duchess remained at Frimley Park Hospital near their Bagshot Park home. They were separated for six days.

Lady Louise Windsor driving a carriage during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

The late Prince Philip taught his grand-daughter how to drive a carriage and she has often been seen competing in the sport at the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show.

When she was born, Lady Louise, as the daughter of the son of the then-sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, was entitled to be known as HRH Princess Louise.

But Edward and Sophie decided against this, choosing the courtesy titles of a child of an earl for their daughter and son instead.

Louise and her 18-year-old younger brother James – whose title is the Earl of Wessex – are expected to pursue their own careers rather than undertaking official royal duties, and have not switched to using HRH styles in adulthood.