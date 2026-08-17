Wellness can quickly become a victim of its own success. What starts as a way to feel on top of your game can soon turn into an ever-growing list of rituals to squeeze into the day, from morning supplements and evening stretches, ice baths and endless recovery routines.

Before long, the pursuit of optimisation can start to feel suspiciously like another job - and, for me, that rather defeats the point.

Instead, I’ve more recently turned to habits that work quietly in the background, delivering meaningful results without requiring a complete lifestyle overhaul.

One such trend, which had largely remained in my peripheral vision but has been quietly building a loyal following in luxury wellness hotspots and the homes of the health-conscious, is pressotherapy.

Initially, I dismissed it as just another overpriced wellness fad. My interest wasn’t piqued until whispers of its benefits started circulating among my own friends - at which point, inevitably, I caved.

Marketed as a non-invasive, automated compression therapy, pressotherapy uses a specialised multi-chamber garment to support lymphatic drainage and circulation. Once something of a niche treatment, it’s becoming increasingly accessible and is now being tipped as a recovery must-have alongside massage guns and infrared mats.

Skinvity

Buzzwords aside, you may simply recognise it in the form giant compression boots that look Michelin Man-inspired and can often be spotted wrapped around the legs of A-listers and elite athletes.

What's more, SKINVITY's PressTech was named Best Body Device at the Universal Beauty Awards 2026, cementing its reputation as a global leader in bringing clinical-inspired lymphatic drainage into our homes - or in my case, onto the sofa with my favourite Netflix show.

Designed to target the legs, glutes and abdomen, the device claims to deliver a host of benefits, from improving skin appearance to supporting post-workout recovery, thanks to its eight overlapping air chambers that provide sequential compression without needing to do any more than simply put your feet up.

It's by no means a tap-and-forget purchase at almost £1,000, but it has become somewhat of an 'if you know, you know' must-have among the wellness crowd.

"Heavy legs and fluid retention are something more than half of women deal with, and it really shapes how you feel by the end of the day", Blanca Miñano, SKINVITY's founder tells me.

"For a long time, the only place to do anything about it was a clinic. What's shifted is access. In a survey we ran with nearly two thousand women, only three in ten go to a clinic with any regularity.

"The rest want to look after themselves, but the cost, the time and the travel simply don't fit into everyday life, so bringing pressotherapy into the home takes that friction away."





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The PressTech is impressively portable, arriving in a hand-luggage-sized case that neatly houses the entire system for easy storage. That said, the rechargeable battery pack is fairly substantial and weighty in itself, so you'll need a stable surface to rest it on during treatments.

The device consists of a full trouser-style suit rather than just your typical pair of compression boots, allowing for bigger surface area coverage, and is secured with velcro and zips.

Bianca advises that while you'll feel benefits from the get-go (and most people use it two-to-three times per week), it's perfectly safe to use every day.

Getting started is refreshingly straightforward. Simply connect the airflow tubes to the corresponding ports, then choose from six programmable compression modes (30-260 mmHg), ranging from gentle lymphatic drainage to more intensive muscle recovery.

If you're new to compression therapy, it's worth starting with a lower pressure setting and a shorter session. The initial sensation of being tightly compressed can feel unusual and very restrictive, but it's something I quickly adapted to, and enjoyed gradually increasing both the intensity and duration over time.

A 30-minute session has become my sweet spot - just enough time to fire up my red light therapy mask, catch up on emails or take a much-needed power nap at lunchtime.

If you're struggling for inspiration among the presets, I'd recommend setting one, which delivers a rhythmic lymphatic massage by gradually inflating each chamber in sequence, creating a soothing wave-like sensation up the legs that's both relaxing, and offers temporary relief from the intensity of the inflation.

One lesson I’ve learned the hard way, however, is that it isn’t the most heatwave-friendly of devices. Prolonged periods of firm compression in an already 30-degree room make for a decidedly sweaty affair.

When a session ends, an alarm sounds before the trousers gradually deflate themselves. If, like me, you’re impatient, you can simply disconnect the hoses to speed things up.

Placebo or not, my legs consistently feel lighter afterwards, while any water retention appears noticeably reduced.

I'll admit I was slightly sceptical adding pressotherapy to my already-extensive list of at-home wellness commitments, not least because I wasn't sure whether I'd enjoy the feeling of being enclosed in such firm compression. In hindsight, it didn't take long to change my mind.

In the months that have passed, the PressTech has become a regular part of my wellness routine, and one I genuinely look forward to using as a low-effort addition to improving how I look and feel.

It's also the perfect sidekick for after a workout when you're trying to avoid the scaries of aching thighs and calves the following day, and I can now hack multi-day gym sessions with little consequence.

Arguably, though, one of the device’s biggest selling points is the crossover between wellness and beauty. While it’s undeniably useful for targeted muscle recovery, the unexpected bonus has been how effective I’ve found it at improving the appearance of cellulite.

It's thought up to 90 per cent of adult-age women have some kind of cellulite, and 'cures' are, frustratingly, non-existent.

The PressTech doesn’t claim to be one, but its lymphatic-drainage-mimicking technology can temporarily improve the appearance of areas affected by cellulite when used consistently. As someone who now uses it most days, that consistency makes the results easier to maintain.

Unsurprisingly, Bianca goes on to tell me it's one of the device's most-complimented features, adding: "With regular use, many also notice better circulation and general wellbeing.

"Interestingly, one in three say that simply having the device at home has encouraged them to improve their self-care habits overall, whether that's nutrition, exercise, or otherwise."

If anything, in a time where we're constantly being told doing 'more is more', it's refreshing to come face-to-face with something that feels like the antidote - but somehow still delivers on its promises, and has helped reprioritise spending my 'me' time more wisely.

After all, if wellness comes from perfecting the art of lying back and doing nothing, I may well have just met my maker.

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