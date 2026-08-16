Trump bizarrely says ‘young beautiful girls’ come to White House and thank him

Donald Trump claimed "beautiful, young girls” come to the White House to thank him for making the US capital "safe."

The president made the bizarre comment in Nassau County, near New York City on Friday, in a speech to a crowd of police officers in support of a Republican candidate for governor.

One of the big topics Trump mentioned was crime where he took credit for the falling crime rate in DC despite the fact this rate has been falling for years before he took office.

At one point, he then provided the strange rambling anecdote about girls apparently thanking him for reducing the crime rate.

President Donald Trump departs after delivering remarks at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on August 14, 2026 in Garden City, New York. President Trump visited the police academy to highlight the FBI's 2025 Crime Statistics Report and rally support for local Republican candidates ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“Every day I come to the White House, people are thanking me: ‘Thank you, sir. Thank you, thank you, sir,’” he said.

“You know these young, beautiful girls. These young, beautiful girls. These young, beautiful girls in the White House. You know they come in. Now I'm not supposed to say beautiful, but what the hell?” Trump added.

“These young, these gorgeous, beautiful girls — they want to be safe, and they come,” he continued before feigning a conversation with one of them.

‘”Mr. President, may I speak to you? Thank you, sir. Thank you’ — I said, ‘Why are you thanking me?’”

He then proceed to play the alleged girl’s part and answered: “’Because a year and a half ago, I was afraid to leave. I was afraid to open the door of my apartment, and now I walk to the White House every morning, and I have absolutely no fear.’”

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel also took to the stage where he was full of praise for Trump, telling the crowd: “Thanks to President Trump's brilliant leadership, the American dream is not a dream anymore. It is a reality. I'm living it. We're living it together."

Cheers star Kelsey Grammer was also in attendance at the event.

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