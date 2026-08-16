What is happening with the USS Abraham Lincoln?

US president Donald Trump’s administration is facing yet another controversy this week, amid reports of dire conditions on board the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was deployed to the region all the way back in November, with around 5,000 crew on board, and since the spring, it has been supporting the Republican’s war with Iran.

However, one of the problems facing the vessel is around exactly when its stay in the Middle East will end, as it was meant to be deployed until May, but that endpoint has now been extended with no new timeline.

Per Al Jazeera, it’s been deployed for more than 266 days without a single port stop.

This, combined with the reported state of things on board the ship, has seen Trump and the US government come under fire…

What are the conditions like on board the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal summarised several issues facing the aircraft carrier in a letter sent to defense secretary Pete Hegseth and acting navy secretary Hung Cao on Wednesday.

He wrote: “There have been widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns, and disruptions in the mail system, which have caused many care packages in route to the ship to be lost in transit for months.”

In text messages from a sailor aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, shared with MeidasTouch by a family member, the individual said they “haven’t had anything fresh but meat cause it’s freezed [sic]. Sometimes it gets here rotten”.

They also shared a photo of cereal and said they had to eat it dry because they “haven’t had milk in 3 months”.

Asked about the texts, a U.S. Navy official told The Independent: “Lincoln is operating in a highly-contested environment where traditional supply hubs in the Middle East were disrupted by combat actions.

“In response, leadership prioritized mission-critical supplies: first food, then hygiene items, then mail. Current reports from the ship confirm continuous access to clean water, functional AC, and healthy meal options.”

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday, the wife of another service member said of the food: “It’s not just the quality; it’s the quantity. It’s the rationing.

“The portions are awful, so it’s really not good.”

On mental health, Stars and Stripes reported on Tuesday that one woman had received a message from her husband saying he “hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow”, and that there were reports of crew members having suicidal thoughts.

A day later, The Military Times published a report detailing two separate incidents where service members attempted to go overboard, citing the wives of the sailors in question.

How has Trump responded to the USS Abraham Lincoln controversy?

Speaking on Friday, after one reporter said the families of service members on board the USS Abraham Lincoln are concerned about the conditions, Trump replied: “No, they’re not. That ship is moving right now - or very shortly - and it’s being replaced with another, very similar ship.

In response to a follow-up question about whether the ship’s deployment has gone on too long, the Republican said: “No, no, no – not nearly long enough.”

The comments were slammed by a wife of a service member on board the ship, who told CNN: “I don’t think the man thinks before he talks. Have some sympathy, some empathy. Take some accountability for what’s going on with your military, your ships, in your war – it’s infuriating.”

She said of her husband’s situation: “You're stuck in a floating metal prison, essentially, in the middle of the water, eating prison-like food with the same people in the same bunk beds in the same small quarters for 200 days, 250 days, you start to go a little insane working 12 hours, getting four or five hours of sleep.”

The day before, Hegseth said reports about conditions on the aircraft carrier had been “completely misrepresented”.

What about the replacement carrier?

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that another aircraft carrier – USS George Washington – will be sent to the Middle East to replace the USS Abraham Lincoln, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 998, or visit 998lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

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