Saturday Night Live UK is coming back!

The inaugural season of the comedy sketch show aired earlier this year, and will see the return of the cast which includes Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Good news as all 11 of the inaugural cast as mentioned above are also returning for season two.

During the first season, some of the iconic moments included Jack Shep's Princess Diana impression, George Fouracres as now former prime minister Keir Starmer, Ayoade Bamgboye as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, and the Weekend Update segment with Ana Magliano and Paddy Young (just to name a few).

YouTube/Saturday Night Live UK

No doubt the second season will provide us with more hilarious skits.

As for hosts and live performers, for season one we had the likes of Tina Fey, Wet Leg, Jamie Dornan, Wolf Alice, Riz Ahmed, Kasabian, Jack Whitehall, Jorja Smith, Nicola Coughlan, Foo Fighters, Aimee Lou Wood, MEEK, Hannah Waddingham, Myles Smith, Ncuti Gatwa, and Holly Humberstone.

Meanwhile, the season one finale included some guest appearance from British icons such as Mr Blobby, Martin Lewis and Louis Theroux.

Although none of the host and live performers have been announced yet, Sky have confirmed when the next six episode will air - live every Saturday night of course.

SNL UK returns for Series 2 on 12 September with the first six episodes:

12 September

19 September

26 September

10 October

17 October

24 October

Plus the broadcast confirmed there will also be additional shows planned in early 2027.

Fans wanting a chance to attend the show had to fill out a ballot which at the time of writing has since closed.

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