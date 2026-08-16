What are critics saying about new Anthony Bourdain biopic 'Tony'?

The late culinary legend Anthony Bourdain is beloved by many, and so a new biopic exploring his early life was always going to capture everyone's attention.

"Nineteen-year-old Anthony Bourdain stumbles into the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen, setting off a summer that shapes the course of his life," the plot synopsis reads.

The A24 film directed by Matt Johnson is based on when Bourdain worked in Provincetown, Massachusetts - a time in his life that was mentioned in his 2000 memoir Kitchen Confidential.

A24

The cast includes Dominic Sessa who plays the young Bourdain, along with Emilia Jones, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rich Sommer, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, and Antonio Banderas.

No doubt both Bourdain's fans and film critics will have their opinions on this biopic, following Bourdain's suicide in 2018, in regards to how it contributes to the chef's legacy.

What are critics saying?

A24

Overall, Tony has received positive reviews and has a critics score of 94 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the film scored 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb, and 3.9 out of 5 on Letterboxd.

The Independent''s Clarisse Loughrey gave a three-star rating, "As a film about what it means to embrace what’s in front of you and not what’s in your mind, it’s a lovely and deeply likeable work," but added the film "didn’t need to linger on his tragic fate."

"Focusing on a slice of time from a cultural icon is a now-savvy alternative to the cradle-to-grave biopic. But “Tony” fails as an origin story. The cook is off," said Associated Press's Mark Kennedy in his two-star review.

Empire Magazine's Harry Stainer wrote in his three-star review, "A hangout movie is perhaps the most fitting way for Bourdain to be brought to the screen. Though its ambitions never quite match its subject, it depicts a summer you’ll be hard-pressed not to be charmed by."

"A slender slice of a famous life, the movie feels a little wispy in its mix of scrappy and sweet, rough-edged and yet bathed in the balming glow of nostalgia. But it has an idiosyncratic charm that fits the title character," said The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney.

Variety's Owen Gleiberman noted, "To me, if an Anthony Bourdain biopic can’t clear the bar called “Bourdain would have liked it,” it’s probably not a good movie. 'Tony' clears that bar."

"'Tony' struggles for an ending, but it doesn’t really need one; the real fun here lies in paving the way to parts unknown," said IndieWire's David Ehrlich, giving the film a B grade.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw said in his three-star review, "This is a strange film in some ways. It is watchable and entertaining, but its feelgood trajectory is compromised by what we know of the author."



When is the release date?

A24

Tony was released in US cinemas on August 7, while the film came out in UK cinemas on August 14.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

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